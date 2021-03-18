Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District looks to increase vaccinations with new location

By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County leased an empty retail store just outside Lexington to provide a bigger, open location they could leave set up as more vaccines come into the Central Shenandoah Health District, allowing them to run larger clinics.

“It really lends itself to be a very nice, flowing vaccine clinic,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

We took a look around the old Gordman’s. Where shoes and clothes were once available, now it’s vaccines.

They have plenty of stations, and have already had two clinics at the facility, including one where VMI’s interim superintendent got his second shot with the help of cadet volunteers.

“It’s much better,” said Capt. Kevin Moore of Rockbridge Emergency Management.

Folks like those at Rockbridge Emergency Management say the numbers speak for themselves.

“The vaccine clinics so far that were close to a thousand,” Moore said. “And there’s talk of, we could do two thousand in a day by setting them up in a morning and an afternoon, so.”

This is all part of them ramping up the number of vaccinations as supply becomes available.

“Virginia is looking to move to Phase 2 on May first,” Wight explained. “So if you think about it, today is March 18, Phase 2 May first, in that time we’re going to move to Phase c, of course, Phase 1c.”

Making them hopeful that, as that May deadline comes and goes, facilities like this will help bring some normality back to daily life.

Wight sees it as: “Light at the end of the tunnel for sure.”

