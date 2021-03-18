Advertisement

Coachella to be postponed until 2022, sources say

While there are no dates officially posted on the festival's website, sources say Coachella is...
While there are no dates officially posted on the festival's website, sources say Coachella is moving from October to April 2022.(KMIR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNN) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is reportedly being postponed again.

While there are no dates officially posted on the festival’s website, sources say it is moving from October to April 2022.

That would mark the fourth delay for the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though promoters are planning to start hosting concerts again in the summer, Coachella is more complicated. It attracts more than 100,000 fans to a polo field in California, which has stricter protocols than many other states.

The country music festival Stagecoach, which takes place the weekend after Coachella, will likely be delayed as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., attends a news conference at...
Biden picks former senator who flew in space to lead NASA
A Hawaii mother said her daughter with autism couldn't board a flight without a mask even with...
Southwest turns away family after their child with autism could not wear a mask
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,632 on Friday