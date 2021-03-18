Coachella to be postponed until 2022, sources say

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNN) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is reportedly being postponed again.

While there are no dates officially posted on the festival’s website, sources say it is moving from October to April 2022.

That would mark the fourth delay for the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though promoters are planning to start hosting concerts again in the summer, Coachella is more complicated. It attracts more than 100,000 fans to a polo field in California, which has stricter protocols than many other states.

The country music festival Stagecoach, which takes place the weekend after Coachella, will likely be delayed as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.