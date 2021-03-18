A winter-like Friday

(WHSV) - A blustery Friday with more sunshine for the weekend to usher in Spring.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine for this afternoon, but it is noticeably colder and we have a stiff northerly wind. High temperatures today are going to be in the low to mid 40s, but it is not going to feel like it. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon with sustained winds of 10-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Cooling quickly into the evening and the winds will start to settle a bit, but it’ll still be breezy for the evening hours. Much colder with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Wind gusts Friday: 20-35mph (whsv)

SATURDAY: Kicking off the weekend quite cold with temperatures rising in the 30s. High pressure moves into the area this weekend, which will help clear out the cloud cover and keep us sunny. A cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but plenty of sunshine for the entire day. A few spots may hit 50. Those clear skies will continue overnight, and we will be cold again with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Lots of sunshine again today and temperatures starting to creep back up. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A very pleasant afternoon to enjoy the outdoors. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MONDAY: The warm-up continues for today. Morning temperatures will be chilly as we begin the work week in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies again for today and milder. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the area, so a beautiful day! Feeling much more spring. Overnight, staying mostly clear and temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s, so a chilly night.

TUESDAY: A relatively cool morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with temperatures continuing to climb. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s, so another great day if you plan to be outside. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase, which will keep our temperatures somewhat elevated. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds around in the morning and cool. We’ll start the day in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and comfortable with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies will persist into the overnight hours with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A cool night.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to begin the day with temperatures approaching 50 early. A nice morning. Temperatures on the rise today as we will approach the 70-degree mark this afternoon. A warm one with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A beautiful day if you plan to enjoy some time outdoors!

