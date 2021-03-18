Advertisement

Fishburne Military School food drive raises enough for 4,000 meals in just two weeks

By Chelsea Church
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Fishburne Military School kicked off a food drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at the beginning of the month and has already raised enough to provide over 4,000 meals for people in the community, and they’re not done yet.

“I’d like to shoot for 250 pounds of food, and since we’ve collected $1,000, say $2,000 since we’re about halfway through collection, that will end at the end of the month. Hopefully, we’ll be able to reach that,” Cadet Riley Malone said.

The cadets say they’ve learned a lot from the service project, and they plan to take that knowledge with them moving forward.

“Getting to learn how to have all this responsibility is actually really good because we’ll be able to move forward with it when we’re older,” Cadet Cadlee Jarvis said.

They agree that it feels good to know they’re helping their neighbors.

“Our school is right in the middle of the town. Me and Cadet Malone are also from here, so we’re helping out our family and friends and whoever else needs it, such as the people in need, so I think it’s really good that we’re helping our community,” Cadet Jarvis said.

“Especially knowing it’s local people who we’re helping and local families since a lot of my team is local from Waynesboro, Fishersville, so it’s good knowing we’re helping our neighbors and friends and family,” Cadet Malone said.

You can drop off food donations at the Waynesboro YMCA, the Powerhouse Gym or the Waynesboro Fire Department.

You can also donate online.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,632 on Friday
This event will be the 23rd annual Blacks Run clean-up.
Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event
Blacks Run stream in Harrisonburg, VA
Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week