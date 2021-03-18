Fishburne Military School food drive raises enough for 4,000 meals in just two weeks

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Fishburne Military School kicked off a food drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at the beginning of the month and has already raised enough to provide over 4,000 meals for people in the community, and they’re not done yet.

“I’d like to shoot for 250 pounds of food, and since we’ve collected $1,000, say $2,000 since we’re about halfway through collection, that will end at the end of the month. Hopefully, we’ll be able to reach that,” Cadet Riley Malone said.

The cadets say they’ve learned a lot from the service project, and they plan to take that knowledge with them moving forward.

“Getting to learn how to have all this responsibility is actually really good because we’ll be able to move forward with it when we’re older,” Cadet Cadlee Jarvis said.

They agree that it feels good to know they’re helping their neighbors.

“Our school is right in the middle of the town. Me and Cadet Malone are also from here, so we’re helping out our family and friends and whoever else needs it, such as the people in need, so I think it’s really good that we’re helping our community,” Cadet Jarvis said.

“Especially knowing it’s local people who we’re helping and local families since a lot of my team is local from Waynesboro, Fishersville, so it’s good knowing we’re helping our neighbors and friends and family,” Cadet Malone said.

You can drop off food donations at the Waynesboro YMCA, the Powerhouse Gym or the Waynesboro Fire Department.

You can also donate online.

