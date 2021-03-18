Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County man, described as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, is accused of assaulting four police officers at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to unsealed documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop, of Fishersville, is accused of physically assaulting four officers with the Metropolitan Police Department, including throwing a flagpole leading to a laceration on an officer’s eye.

McKellop is accused of approaching officers and using his hands to push officers back.

At one point, McKellop allegedly breached the line of officers near the bottom of the scaffolding at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators said McKellop pushed officers out of his way and eventually became involved in a confrontation with an officer.

In the confrontation, the FBI investigator said the officer positioned himself with riot-control spray aimed toward McKellop and the crowd, when McKellop, who was wearing a gas mask, picked up a flag pole from the ground and shoved it into the face of the officer, then throwing the flagpole, in a fashion similar to throwing a spear.

In February, the FBI identified McKellop as a result of photos being published on the FBI’s website.

According to the charging documents, the FBI received two online tips identifying McKellop. One tipster said they knew McKellop for about six years, describing him as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and a military contractor who workers overseas.

Another tipster recognized the “kit” on McKellop’s person, saying it was similar to the one McKellop used while overseas.

The arrest warrant said McKellop was wearing ballistic armor, a patch described as the national flag of the country of Georgia, and a green bag which investigators said is a U.S. military-type carrier bag used to hold a gas and/or a chemical protective mask to protect the wearer from harmful chemical restraints.

Images of McKellop were recorded from footage on social media platforms.

In some pictures, McKellop is carrying a flagpole that has at least two different flags attached: a Blue Line National Flag and a 13-star Betsy Ross flag with the words ‘Trump. Keep America Great’ printed on it.

In addition, footage from the U.S. Capitol security cameras appears to show the Fishersville man outside of the Capitol within the crowd.

McKellop’s lawyer told WHSV his client was arrested and in a Washington D.C. jail.

You can read the full FBI affidavit here.

