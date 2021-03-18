Global Recycling Day: What you can and cannot recycle

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As did many normal habits, the pandemic changed the way some recycle in the Valley. At the Shenandoah County Landfill, those changes slowed down parts of production.

“The aluminum stayed the same, the metal stayed the same and the cardboard and the paper stayed the same. The plastic took the biggest hit,” Brad Dellinger, operations manager for the landfill, explained.

Right now, the Shenandoah County Landfill is only taking certain plastics. You can recycle plastic bottles, but make sure the top is smaller than the bottom, and you see the one or two recycling symbol on the bottom of the bottle.

“Most plastic, everyone was dumping anything and everything into plastic, then my guys had to put it on a belt and go through and pick it all out. Take what we can, the rest of it is landfill,” Dellinger explained.

The Shenandoah County Landfill ACCEPTS the following items:

Paper and cardboard items: Cardboard must be free of any foods and must be flattened. For example, newspaper, inserts magazines and books

Glass: Clear, brown or green bottles and jars

Plastic: jugs and bottles only. Please remove all lids

Aluminum: Soft drink/ beverage cans, pie and cake pans, foil

You cannot recycle:

Paper or cardboard with food on it

Light bulbs, fluorescent tubes

Styrofoam, Oil product containers, syringes, needles and plastic bags.

These are just some of the recyclable items, for a complete list of what you can recycle, click here.

