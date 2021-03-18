Gov. Justice announces extension of state tax filing deadline

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The income tax filing and payment deadline has been extended until Monday, May 17, 2021 in West Virginia.

The extension corresponds with the federal government’s recent tax filing extension to the same date.

According to the West Virginia Governor’s Office, individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or call the West Virginia Tax Department to qualify for this extension.

This relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021. Those payments are still due on April 15.

