House Bill 2174 would prevent removal of statues, monuments in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A virtual public hearing was held Wednesday regarding the West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 (House Bill 2174).

If passed, the bill would prohibit the relocation, removal, alteration, re-dedication or other changes of any statues, monuments, nameplates or plaques on public property.

This includes statues of Confederate leaders, including the controversial Stonewall Jackson statue outside of West Virginia’s Capitol.

Those against the bill spoke during the public hearing, calling the bill racist and urging state officials to not pass the bill.

Those opposed to it say the statues serve no historical significance, and their purpose is only to honor and romanticize the dark history.

Martec Washington, who opposes the bill, spoke during the public forum: “So I’m going to ask everyone on this committee to vote no. But I’ll also ask you to find it in yourself as to why the protections provided to an inanimate object aren’t provided to me, for the children, for our community. West Virginia is last in everything. For once, let’s be first. Let’s stop being looked at and laughed at. I’m tired, we’re all tired. Can we stop having these pointless conversations on statues, and start addressing some issues around here?”

A supporter of the bill, Ernest Blevins, gave a statement Wednesday saying, in part, “We support the Monument and Memorial Bill to protect the cultural and historical resources of the state. The monuments represent a movement after the war dedicated to memorializing the community’s loss from the war. This bill protects all of these and other monuments, memorials, and namesakes. Charleston removed the Kanawha Riflemen memorial’s plaque last year without even a public hearing demonstrating the need for monument protection. Historical organizations and lineage societies, including members of the Sons of Union Veterans, Sons of the American Revolution, and Sons of Confederate Veterans, recognize these monuments’ historical significance and support their protection.”

