House passes to renew Violence Against Women Act, including amendment to provide support for LGBTQ survivors of violence

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The House of Representatives passed an amendment that would create the first grant program dedicated to supporting LGBTQ survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Violence Against Women Act expired in 2019. The House voted Wednesday to renew it, including an amendment that would provide funds specifically to support LGBTQ survivors of violence and assault.

“The whole conversation around violence against women has traditionally been couched in this narrative of women as weaker and men as perpetrators, and it completely ignores the LGBTQ experience,” Emily Sproul, Executive Director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, said.

Sproul said there are very limited resources available for LGBTQ individuals experiencing trauma, mostly due to lack of funding.

“It’s not on folks’ radar. They don’t recognize that LGBTQ folks need specific resources,” Sproul said. “Domestic violence in our area, the main resources are general domestic violence resources. They are particularly targeted toward cisgender women.”

Resources targeting the LGBTQ experience when it comes to trauma are lacking, but if the bill is passed into law, the added funds could help change that.

“Address their particular situations, that address their relationships that they’ve been in and honor the relationships they’ve been in. Safe places where they can be open about being LGBTQ... All of that is critical to having a successful program that actually provides healing for folks that experience this kind of trauma,” Sproul said.

Especially as LGBTQ individuals face an increased risk of experiencing violence.

“Approximately 54% of all transgender individuals suffer some form of interpersonal violence,” April Bryant, LPC and owner of Allied Transformations said.

And that violence often leads to homelessness and nowhere to go for help.

“If you don’t have that one part, you can’t even build your way out, and so these funds are hopefully going to provide the ability for them to be able to reach out, have somebody already trained to talk to them, giving them the trust,” Bryant said.

Over the course of the pandemic, the level of violence has increased.

“So what used to be a slap across the face and the police are called is now a stabbing or a shooting,” Bryant said.

“The pandemic has exacerbated situations in which people are living in unsupportive households, whether it’s young people with parents who are unsupportive or folks who are already in challenging relationships,” Sproul said. “Trying to find new housing right now is really, really difficult. The added strain of employment and health that the pandemic has brought to bear does disproportionately affect LGBTQ folks.”

Bryant said it’s hard for LGBTQ individuals to report this type of violence due to fears of being outed. That’s why Bryant said having a safe place to get help is so important, and the grant funding could help provide that to our local communities.

“I hope it’s for training. I hope it’s for mental health and housing and all of the things that we need to be able to move forward whenever something has happened, and it’s taken those secure things in our life away,” Bryant said.

Sproul believes having some of the money go toward funding peer-to-peer support groups would also be helpful.

“I think assistance for folks seeking counseling would be incredibly helpful,” Sproul said. “Especially in this area we have difficulty for low-income folks to access services, and so we want to make sure we got funding to provide for folks who may not be able to afford it.”

Bryant added that the local police departments and sheriff’s offices have made the effort to train officers to respond adequately in these types of domestic violence situations.

“However, because our locality is more rural, many individuals have not truly experienced interacting with the LGBTQIA population,” Bryant said. “So, when they’re in that, yes, they have the training, but are they able to recognize? Are they able to understand what actions will lead to what consequences? That’s not something I like placing on the officers; however, it is something we have to place on the officers.”

