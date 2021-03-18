JMU releases statement on violence towards Asian, Asian American communities after Atlanta shootings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University President Jonathan Alger released a statement on Thursday regarding violence and hate crimes directed towards Asian and Asian American communities.

The statement comes shortly after shootings in Atlanta killed eight people.

[RELATED: Virginia flags ordered at half staff in honor of Atlanta shooting victims]

You can read the full statement below or on JMU’s website:

JMU Family,

In response to the disturbing rise of hate crimes, violence and vitriol directed at our Asian and Asian American sisters and brothers—particularly but not only during the ongoing pandemic—James Madison University expresses its compassion, solidarity and commitment to the personal safety of each and every member of our community.

Intolerance toward individuals because they belong to a particular racial or ethnic group is an unhealthy and dangerous sign of ignorance. As a public institution, the university embraces values of diversity, inclusivity and equity as central to our educational mission. Our annual Conference on Diversity held this week, and the large and diverse Task Force on Racial Equity launched last fall, are among the many efforts we are bringing to bear against the scourge of racial and ethnic intolerance.

As always, if you are aware of a potential hate crime directed at our community, please contact JMU Police at (540) 568-6912 for non-emergencies and (540) 568-6911 for emergencies. Complaints regarding potential incidents of race discrimination should be referred to the Office of Equal Opportunity at (540) 568-6991 or oeo@jmu.edu. Please join me in expressing support and compassion for Asian and Asian American members of our community and beyond as we work to build a better tomorrow together.

Sincerely,

Jonathan R. Alger

President, James Madison University

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.