Liberty University students to get degrees in person; commencement ceremony still online

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University has announced graduates will have the opportunity to get their degrees at in-person presentation ceremonies on campus this year.

That news follows the announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday that some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted for graduations across the state.

The individual ceremonies will be held at outdoor locations from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15, and will be available online for those unable to attend in person.

The main Commencement 2021 Ceremony will remain a virtual event, May 15.

In a release, the university says, “While the Registrar’s Office continues to work with university leadership to make this year’s celebration a memorable event for graduates and their families, public health measures will still be in place for all campus events. The university will monitor any changes to guidelines and restrictions in the coming weeks, and graduates will be notified of updates via email, on Liberty.edu/Commencement, and on the Commencement social media channels (Facebook: Liberty University Commencement; Instagram: LU Commencement).”

“This is great news. The governor has lifted the mandate, and we are now allowed to hold in-person ceremonies to honor these graduates and help them celebrate this milestone together with their families,” said Liberty President Jerry Prevo. “We don’t know at this time what that will look like in terms of numbers of guests, but I know our teams are working hard to accommodate as many as possible while responsibly abiding by all state and local guidelines. These graduates deserve a special day to mark their accomplishments, and we are looking forward to giving them a proper send-off as they become part of our Liberty alumni family and advance our mission as Champions for Christ.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.