Officials arrest Waynesboro man after reports of damage to property, parked cars

Travis Scott Painter, 30, of Waynesboro.
Travis Scott Painter, 30, of Waynesboro.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department says a Waynesboro man has been arrested after officials received multiple calls of a male vandalizing property and attempting to kick doors in on Thursday, March 11.

According to a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department, the reports were received from the vicinity of Park Road in Waynesboro. Police say officials attempted to locate the subject, who subsequentially was not found in the area.

The post says officials identified the suspect as Travis Scott Painter, 30, of Waynesboro, during the investigation.

Police say shortly before noon on Wednesday, March 17, officials received complaints of a male damaging parked vehicles in the area of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, with multiple individuals reporting damage that continued to the area of North Augusta Avenue.

Officials say Painter was found a short time later in the vicinity of North Delphine and East Main Street. The Facebook post says Painter fled on foot but was apprehended on North Commerce Avenue after a foot pursuit, and Painter is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Per the Facebook post, Painter has been charged with the following:

  • Two charges of grand larceny of a vehicle (not related to this incident)
  • Throwing a missile at an occupied dwelling
  • Burglary
  • One felony charge of destruction of property and nine misdemeanor charges of destruction of property
  • Possession of schedule I/II drug
  • Four charges of unlawful entry to a vehicle
  • Eluding law enforcement

Additional charges may be forthcoming at a later time.

