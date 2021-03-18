One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) — It has now been one week since 24-year-old Cassie Sheetz went missing near Spruce Knob in Pendleton County, and West Virginia State Police said they are still continuing to follow leads.

Police told WHSV on Thursday about a lead they had heard of earlier in the week that Sheetz had been seen at a nearby Walmart. State Police have ruled it out because the tattoos on the woman identified did not match Sheetz.

Troopers say law enforcement is continuing to check the forest area near Spruce Knob where Sheetz was known to be seen last on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Sheetz’s family told WHSV police notified the family that the group of hikers was split up around midnight on Thursday. The family said police were told the three hikers were just walking on the trail when it got dark, and the group became separated.

Police also said as of right now, the FBI is not involved in the investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sheetz, contact West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.