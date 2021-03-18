Severe weather leaves destruction across the South

A tornado ripping off the roof of this Tuscaloosa, Alabama house. “The storm just heavily damaged a home just now”

In Chilton county, Alabama a man still shaken up after hiding in a hall closet as the storm covered his home. “We heard it, the sound of the house coming down and we were saved and we thank the lord for that.”

PRELIMINARY storm survey findings in Chilton County south of Pools Crossroads: EF-2 tornado damage was found, with peak winds of 130mph. Surveys in that area remain ongoing. - From @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/hB1nuEhY20 — James Spann (@spann) March 18, 2021

Just about 70 miles west Ryan Lavender hiding in his closet in Moundville, Alabama. “I still sat there shaking with my dog just hoping that it was over I got out looked up there was no roof over me anymore.”

A similar scene in Birmingham, Alabama but the storms were not just in Alabama. At least 24 preliminary reports of tornadoes wreaking havoc on five southern states Wednesday according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Tornado damage on Rosser Rd south of Tuscaloosa. The resident ran to a ravine in the woods and wasn’t injured. Photos from Jake Utley pic.twitter.com/QGvG2BFGUz — James Spann (@spann) March 18, 2021

Heavy rains brought flash flooding to jonesboro, arkansas.

And in Mississippi, swift water rescues in the capitol city of Jackson.

As Wednesday’s storm rolled into Livingston, it managed to leave many houses damaged and some locals displaced.

Many trees were no match for strong wind gusts, and neither were some roofs.

Here’s a short snippet of my Moundville, Alabama #tornado video from yesterday! Go watch the whole video at: https://t.co/WEteBlW9bD #alwx pic.twitter.com/ABq1WzBADL — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 18, 2021

Those in the community were checking on their neighbors, as the sun came up Thursday morning.

We caught up with one resident that said that it could have been worst.

Our crews continue to make progress in restoring service as safely and as quickly as possible following severe weather yesterday. All customers are expected to have power restored by the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/YmEOHg61lS — alabamapower (@alabamapower) March 18, 2021

“We are blessed that it isn’t bad of what it is. There were several homes with roof damages. I have trees around my house, but nothing fell on my house. My brothers, brother-in-law, and nephews’ house was damaged. We all survived it so that’s a blessing,” said Livingston resident James Bowden.

