Advertisement

Severe weather leaves destruction across the South

Severe weather leading to flooding and damage after heavy rain, severe storms and tornadoes.
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tornado ripping off the roof of this Tuscaloosa, Alabama house. “The storm just heavily damaged a home just now”

In Chilton county, Alabama a man still shaken up after hiding in a hall closet as the storm covered his home. “We heard it, the sound of the house coming down and we were saved and we thank the lord for that.”

Just about 70 miles west Ryan Lavender hiding in his closet in Moundville, Alabama. “I still sat there shaking with my dog just hoping that it was over I got out looked up there was no roof over me anymore.”

A similar scene in Birmingham, Alabama but the storms were not just in Alabama. At least 24 preliminary reports of tornadoes wreaking havoc on five southern states Wednesday according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Heavy rains brought flash flooding to jonesboro, arkansas.

And in Mississippi, swift water rescues in the capitol city of Jackson.

As Wednesday’s storm rolled into Livingston, it managed to leave many houses damaged and some locals displaced.

Many trees were no match for strong wind gusts, and neither were some roofs.

Those in the community were checking on their neighbors, as the sun came up Thursday morning.

We caught up with one resident that said that it could have been worst.

“We are blessed that it isn’t bad of what it is. There were several homes with roof damages. I have trees around my house, but nothing fell on my house. My brothers, brother-in-law, and nephews’ house was damaged. We all survived it so that’s a blessing,” said Livingston resident James Bowden.

Copyright 2021

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,632 on Friday
This event will be the 23rd annual Blacks Run clean-up.
Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event
Blacks Run stream in Harrisonburg, VA
Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week