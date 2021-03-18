Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors proposes cuts to school division budget

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors held a work session to discuss next year’s budget, with a hot topic of the afternoon being the amount of money the county will provide to the school division.

The board proposed to allocate $28 million to the school division for 2022, close to $3 million less than the current school budget and $4 million less than what was requested.

What appeared to be one reason for the change in the budget was the school board’s decision to retire and rename school names and their mascots on the southern campus of the county.

Bradley Pollack, District 3 County Supervisor, who has shown strong opposition for the name changes, opened the meeting up with a discussion suggesting the county allocate $20 million after reviewing the school board’s requested budget.

“We’ve been pushed as members of the Board of Supervisors for months, do something, do something, do something. Well darn it, we haven’t been able to until today,” Pollack said. “We have the power today and now it’s time to exercise it on the behalf of our citizens. This is not where we should end up on Friday, but it will be up to the school board. That’s why I’m suggesting $20 million today.”

Pollack also requested that the board revisit the work session on Friday to give the school board a chance to reverse its actions.

The proposed $20 million would only be part of the total $73 million budget for the school division in 2022. The $20 million proposed would only be a little more than the $19 million the state requires localities to pay for standards of quality.

According to Division Superintendent Mark Johnston, the $20 million does not pay for everything and misses payments for everyday operations, like bus drivers.

As the budget work session continued, some supervisors did not approve of the low amount of money and felt the school board would not be the group that would feel a punishment.

“I don’t believe in weaponizing the budget to try and beat up the school board. If you want to keep the school board accountable, be accountable for the dollars you give them,” Karl Roulston said. “Am I supposed to go back to my kids and children of my constituents and tell them we won’t have buses to go to school because somebody wanted to beat up on the school board?”

The meeting ended with supervisors proposing to budget for $28 million, but Johnston said he is concerned how the cuts could snowball with the federal funds and result in total funding losses of $5.1 million.

For example, to qualify for federal special education funding, special education funding must remain the same for two years in order to receive $1.26 million in federal funding.

Johnston said they are currently looking into whether or not it will also put the division’s CARES 3 stimulus funding at risk for fully reopening schools.

“This all generated from anger over name changes, the retirements of the names on the schools on the southern campus and I’m not really sure who they’re attempting to harm. It’s very difficult to make those cuts and not have harm to students,” Johnston said.

On Tuesday, the school board will hold a special work session to discuss its options. On April 1, a public hearing will be held on the proposed budget.

