Virginia flags ordered at half staff in honor of Atlanta shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags representing the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia will fly at half staff until sunset Monday.

That’s per an order issued Thursday to honor victims of a mass shooting in Atlanta Tuesday; eight people were killed.

Governor Northam’s order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in the Atlanta Metropolitan area on March 16, 2021.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, March 22, 2021.

Ordered on this, 18th day of March, 2021.

Per an order of @GovernorVA, U.S. and Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff across the state until sunset Monday to honor the victims of Tuesday's mass shootings in the Atlanta area. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) March 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.