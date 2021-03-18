Advertisement

Wanted: Susan Paige Spencer

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Susan Paige Spencer, 24, is wanted by the local police.

Spencer is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failing to appear in court on a larceny charge, two additional larceny charges and three trespassing charges.

Spencer is known to be from Staunton, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

