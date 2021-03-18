YouTube’s TikTok competitor hits US

Advertisement

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
(CNN) – YouTube’s TikTok competitor is coming.

The new phone app is called Shorts.

It has many of the same features as TikTok and targets social media creators.

It’s been around for some time in India, where YouTube has been beta testing the software.

The short-form video creation tool is now starting to roll out in the United States.

It joins a crowded field of competitors trying to chip away at TikTok’s market share, especially after concerns about the company’s Chinese ownership arose.

Instagram has Reels, Snapchat has Spotlight and Reddit owns Dubsmash.

All are trying to target the next generation of influencers and become popular with young users.

