Augusta Health says it’s looking for volunteers for upcoming vaccination clinics in latest clinic update

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — In Augusta Health’s latest vaccine clinic update, the hospital announced criteria changes for upcoming clinics, and said it’s looking for more volunteers to help with future clinics.

Beginning with the clinic on Tuesday, March 23, criteria for vaccination will be expanded to include healthcare workers, all individuals over the age of 65, individuals age 16-64 with underlying health conditions and all essential workers. The residency criteria have expanded to all of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

That includes residents in the counties of Bath, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham and Rockbridge, and the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

In the update, the hospital says each large clinic requires 50 to 60 staff, although more volunteers are needed — both medical and non-medical.

You can volunteer by emailing COVIDStaffing@augustahealth.com.

The vaccine clinic update also went into vaccination numbers. So far, 39,043 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given at Augusta Health vaccination clinics.

Click here to read the full update from Augusta Health.

