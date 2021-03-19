Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works is preparing to host its annual Arbor Day Tree Planting & Blacks Run Clean-up event. It will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Kelly Adams with Public Works says, now is the time to sign up, as volunteer space is limited.

When registering, you can choose your preference between tree planting at the Northend Greenway Trail or helping clean-up Blacks Run stream. You can also put that you have no preference, in which Public Works will assign you a task for the day.

Adams says, tree planting helps in numerous ways including improving the City’s tree canopy. Currently, Harrisonburg’s tree canopy is at about 20%, but Adams says the hope is to grow that number. Having trees helps add more shade, provide habitats to animals, absorb rain water and CO2. They also help tremendously with limiting runoff into Blacks Run, something the stream currently absorbs a lot of.

Adams says the run frequently gathers trash, and cleaning it is critical for it’s overall health. Blacks Run eventually filters into Chesapeake Bay, so Public Works says doing the work here will help keep everything cleaner down the line.

This event, will be the 23rd annual Blacks Run clean-up, and since the effort started, a total of more than 50 tons of trash has been collected out of the stream. Adams says each year, the collection crew averages about 200lbs of trash per group.

For the event, Adams suggests wearing shoes and clothes you do not mind getting wet and dirty. Public Works asks that you bring gloves and shovels for planting, if you have them.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, volunteer groups will only have up to ten people in them.

Volunteers will also be given seedlings to take home and plant, while supplies last.

To register, visit https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/794463d9b3354bcd915676cbf2ec5ca3

