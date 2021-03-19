Advertisement

Elkton Middle School on modified lockdown after student receives ‘cryptic message’ over social media

The modified lockdown is out of an abundance of caution, and officials believe the message is not a credible threat.
According to an email sent from the middle school, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office does...
According to an email sent from the middle school, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office does not feel this is a credible threat to the school, and the modified lockdown is out of an abundance of caution.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — In an email sent to parents of Elkton Middle School on Friday, Assistant Principal Paul De La Garza says out of an abundance of caution, the school is operating on a modified lockdown after a student received a “cryptic message” over social media from an anonymous, out-of-state account.

The email from the middle school says while the message contained some threatening language, it was very general and did not specifically name the student or Elkton Middle School.

The school says law enforcement has been contacted, and the message is being investigated. According to the email to parents, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office does not feel this is a credible threat to the school. During this time, all doors to the school will be locked and everyone will remain indoors, and other school operations will take place as normal.

Elkton Middle School emphasized in the email that law enforcement does not see this as a credible threat, and the school asks that you do not come and pick up your child early from school.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

