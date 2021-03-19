Advertisement

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an...
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. At least one man died after a gas explosion in an apartment building Russian Emergency Situations officials said.(AP Photo/Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say an explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more.

They said the blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning.

It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Authorities report that two adults and a child were found dead, while four more people have been hospitalized with injuries.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

