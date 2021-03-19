Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice signs bill creating W.Va. Jumpstart Savings Program

By Amber Sipe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 2001 into law on Friday. The bill establishes the West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Program.

House Bill 2001 was created by State Treasurer Riley Moore and introduced to the House of Delegates in February. The bill passed the house by a 96-0 vote.

The bill passed the Senate in early March and was sent to the governor’s desk on March 15. The governor was joined by Moore when he signed the bill into law.

The West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Program allows West Virginians to make tax-free contributions to savings or investment accounts to cover the cost of pursuing a trade or occupation.

The program would operate similar to the Smart 529 program, but Smart 529 helps people follow a traditional path for education. House Bill 2001 helps people who want to head into the workforce.

Moore said once an account is set up, the beneficiary can make contributions. That person’s family members and employer can also put money into the account.

The plan beneficiary can later withdraw money from the account, tax free, for things like startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications and licenses.

Justice said House Bill 2001 is the kind of legislation that moves the state forward. State Treasurer Moore said the bill is tailored to the 75% of West Virginians who do not have a college degree and want to pursue a different path.

Moore said West Virginia is the first state to create this kind of program.

