Advertisement

Gov. Northam signs more of this year’s bills into law

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one permitting the removal of a statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

Northam’s office announced Friday morning that he had acted on over a dozen more bills as he makes his way through this year’s legislative work. Also among them was a bill allowing Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control.

Next month, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly will reconvene to consider any vetoes or amendments Northam proposes.

To read a full list of bills approved by the governor, click here. You can also read additional information from Northam’s press release by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Paige Spencer, 24, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Susan Paige Spencer
Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg and Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville.
HPD: Two charged with firearm violations
According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
According to an email sent from the middle school, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office does...
Elkton Middle School on modified lockdown after student receives ‘cryptic message’ over social media
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Panel calls for ‘paradigm shift’ in Virginia school-to-prison pipeline
Northam signs bill extending sale of cocktails to-go
File photo
Virginia adopts new legislation to protect migratory birds
House Bill 2174, known as the West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021,...
Bill that would protect statues, monuments passes W.Va. House