Gov. Northam signs more of this year’s bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one permitting the removal of a statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

Northam’s office announced Friday morning that he had acted on over a dozen more bills as he makes his way through this year’s legislative work. Also among them was a bill allowing Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control.

Next month, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly will reconvene to consider any vetoes or amendments Northam proposes.

To read a full list of bills approved by the governor, click here. You can also read additional information from Northam’s press release by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.