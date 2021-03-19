Advertisement

House of Delegates candidates campaigning, utilizing digital options

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local elections around the Valley are happening in November.

The House of Delegates seat representing Rockingham and Augusta counties is currently held by Republican Chris Runion.

Jennifer Kitchen, of Augusta County, ran for the seat in 2019 and is giving it another go. She is starting a texting campaign this weekend to hear from voters.

“The most important thing to folks right now, and has been the case for a really long time, is broadband internet access,” Kitchen said. “This pandemic has proven in many different areas how urgent a need this is.”

Messaging kicks off this weekend. Kitchen said constituents will not be targeted backed on party ID, so she can speak with all voters across the district.

“This is a way to go ahead and get that process started,” Kitchen said. “This can’t be the campaign of Jennifer Kitchen. It has to be the campaign to represent the 25th district.”

Prior to and after the 2021 General Assembly Session, Runion asked constituents about their priorities with an online survey, as well as “Weekly Session” newsletter emails also keep citizens informed of the week-to-week happenings in Richmond.

Prior to going to Richmond in January, Delegate Runion hosted a series of mini-town halls called “Coffee with Chris” giving constituents the opportunity to have an open discussion about the pressing issues the General Assembly would be debating.

For more information on Jennifer Kitchen, click here, and for more on Del. Chris Runion, click here.

