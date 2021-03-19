Advertisement

HPD investigating Thursday night pedestrian-involved traffic crash

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) reports officials responded to a traffic crash on Thursday night, March 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., where a woman was struck by a 2016 Honda Accord while she was walking in a crosswalk.

Harrisonburg police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Liberty Street, and the female victim was transported to Sentara RMH, reportedly with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Robert Calixto Alvardo, 25, of Harrisonburg was charged with driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle and reckless driving.

