Advertisement

HPD: Two charged with firearm violations

Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg and Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville.
Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg and Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says officials have charged two individuals with firearm violations after an incident that happened on March 17 at approximately 11:23 p.m.

According to a press release from HPD, officials responded to the area of West Wolfe Street and Chicago Avenue for a disorderly involving a firearm. When they arrived at the scene, officials say they were able to determine a firearm had been discharged near a residence in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.

The press release says officials were able to canvass the area and determine there were no apparent injuries or property damage related to the firearm being discharged.

Police say it was later determined the firearm discharge was related to a disorderly between Angela Knighten and Brandon Walker. Knighton remained on location and was taken into custody at the time of the incident, and Walker was located the next day and taken into custody without incident.

Per the press release, the two individuals were charged with the following:

  • Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville Virginia was charged with two firearms violations to include shooting within 1000 feet of a school and reckless handling of a firearm.
  • Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg Virginia was charged with two firearms violations to include possession/transport a firearm by felon with violent offense and brandishing a firearm. Walker was also charged with use of profane/threating language by phone/text.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Paige Spencer, 24, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Susan Paige Spencer
According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
According to an email sent from the middle school, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office does...
Elkton Middle School on modified lockdown after student receives ‘cryptic message’ over social media
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,563 on Saturday
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 Week 4 - Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 Week 4 - Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 1)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 1)
Children hid in a bathtub because they thought a tornado was hitting.
Large hail falls in West Virginia; tornadoes strike North Carolina