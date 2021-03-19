HPD: Two charged with firearm violations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says officials have charged two individuals with firearm violations after an incident that happened on March 17 at approximately 11:23 p.m.

According to a press release from HPD, officials responded to the area of West Wolfe Street and Chicago Avenue for a disorderly involving a firearm. When they arrived at the scene, officials say they were able to determine a firearm had been discharged near a residence in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.

The press release says officials were able to canvass the area and determine there were no apparent injuries or property damage related to the firearm being discharged.

Police say it was later determined the firearm discharge was related to a disorderly between Angela Knighten and Brandon Walker. Knighton remained on location and was taken into custody at the time of the incident, and Walker was located the next day and taken into custody without incident.

Per the press release, the two individuals were charged with the following:

Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville Virginia was charged with two firearms violations to include shooting within 1000 feet of a school and reckless handling of a firearm.

Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg Virginia was charged with two firearms violations to include possession/transport a firearm by felon with violent offense and brandishing a firearm. Walker was also charged with use of profane/threating language by phone/text.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.