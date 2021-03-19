JMU announces virtual launch for center focused on African Diaspora studies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University (JMU) announced a virtual launch for the university’s new African, African American, and Diaspora Studies Center will take place on Tuesday, March 23, at 2 p.m.

JMU says the new center is host to a number of academic initiatives, including research and pedagogy seminars, workshops and institutes and a selection of innovative archives. The Center also hosts three international fellowships annually in partnership with JMU Libraries.

JMU says the minor includes nearly 100 course offerings and more than 60 faculty members from across all areas of the university. The minor is designed to help students understand and encounter Africa and the African Diaspora in local and global contexts.

“This new academic center reflects the faculty’s longstanding commitment and response to the rich intellectual curiosity of our students,” said Provost and Senior Vice President Heather Coltman in a press release. “Now we will be able to extend and highlight their innovative research and scholarship in African, African American and Diaspora Studies. We will also continue and grow partnerships globally, with colleagues on all continents, to deepen the body of knowledge around diversity, equity and inclusion here and far beyond the JMU campus.”

To learn more about the center, click here. To register for the virtual launch event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.