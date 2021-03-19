Lynchburg man gets liver donation from brother

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Brothers Benny and Mark Nash have known each other all their lives.

Only a few years ago, Benny Nash would receive news that would change his life.

He was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis, a condition that affects the liver. He found out he would need a new one.

“It was getting to a point where the actual transplant was going to be needed,” said Benny Nash.

Benny Nash made three trips to UVA for deceased donor livers.

But in the last moments before surgery, the doctors rejected the livers for different reasons. That’s when his brother Mark Nash stepped in.

“As soon as we heard that there was a need for a liver transplant, you know, it was a decision. It wasn’t really a choice, so I was ready to go,” said Mark Nash.

There was only one issue - UVA told Mark Nash he had to lose weight to do the donation.

“The team at UVA says, you know, we think you need to eat healthier, exercise more, do everything that you can to lose weight, and we will check in with you through the process,” said Mark Nash.

And so, from July to October 2020, Mark Nash says he knocked off over 50 pounds to help save his brother’s life.

He then made the donation - one his brother says he would have made if things were the other way around.

“Love comes to mind. I would have done the same thing if the roles were reversed,” said Benny Nash.

He would later undergo open heart surgery for his aortic valve and is now living life to the fullest.

And for Mark Nash? Well, he’s kept all the weight off.

