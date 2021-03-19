Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: Hokies fall to Florida in overtime

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve...
Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lost to Florida, 75-70, Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 7 seed Hokies and No. 10 seed Gators squared off at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in the first game of the tournament’s first round. Virginia Tech led, 33-27, at halftime before Florida rallied in the second half.

The Gators held a 64-61 lead with 7.3 seconds left and had a chance to ice the game at the free throw line but after a pair of missed foul shots, Virginia Tech’s Nahiem Alleyne drained a three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Florida outscored VT, 11-6, in the extra period to secure the victory and advance to the second round where the Gators will play either No. 2 seed Ohio State or No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

Virginia Tech’s season comes to an end with a 15-7 overall record.

