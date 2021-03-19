NCAA Tournament: Hokies fall to Florida in overtime

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lost to Florida, 75-70, Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 7 seed Hokies and No. 10 seed Gators squared off at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in the first game of the tournament’s first round. Virginia Tech led, 33-27, at halftime before Florida rallied in the second half.

The Gators held a 64-61 lead with 7.3 seconds left and had a chance to ice the game at the free throw line but after a pair of missed foul shots, Virginia Tech’s Nahiem Alleyne drained a three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Florida outscored VT, 11-6, in the extra period to secure the victory and advance to the second round where the Gators will play either No. 2 seed Ohio State or No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

Virginia Tech’s season comes to an end with a 15-7 overall record.

