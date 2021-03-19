Northam signs bill extending sale of cocktails to-go

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has signed a bill that will allow distilleries, restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go through July 1, 2022.

Businesses were allowed to start selling cocktails to-go last spring when the pandemic hit and distilleries, restaurants and bars had to close to indoor service.

Allowing businesses to sell cocktails to-go has been a way for Virginia’s hospitality industry to deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Many restaurants rely on alcohol sales to meet profit margins.

“With the extension of cocktails to-go, Virginia hospitality businesses will continue to have a vital economic lifeline during the pandemic,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “Virginia restaurants, bars and distilleries have been some of the hardest hit during COVID-19, and cocktails to-go have allowed many of them to survive. We thank Governor Northam for extending cocktails to-go and for supporting local businesses as they struggle to cope with the harsh economic impacts of the pandemic.”

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, 30 other states are considering allowing, extending or making permanent cocktails to-go. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and the District of Columbia have already made the measures permanent.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.