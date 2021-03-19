Advertisement

Rockbridge COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration drive event

A COVID vaccination is prepared at a clinic.
A COVID vaccination is prepared at a clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Several groups are reaching out to help folks get registered for vaccinations.

The Rockbridge Area NAACP, 50 Ways Rockbridge, and the Central Shenandoah Health District are working together to help anyone who asks to get registered on the state site. They’re setting up at four locations Saturday from 10 until 2, where they’ll be happy to walk people through the vaccination process.

”You know, it could be a computer literacy thing, but not necessarily,” explained Keith Kline, the Rockbridge NAACP Health Committee Chair. “It could just be, I just haven’t done it yet, I haven’t taken the time to do it yet, I don’t know how long it takes, and we’re offering to do it for them in 10 to 15 minutes.”

They’ll be in Lexington, Fairfield, Glasgow, and Buena Vista:

• Buena Vista: Ramsey Education Center, 2040 Magnolia Ave.

• Glasgow: Glasgow Community Center, 270 Catawba St.

• Lexington: Lylburn Downing Middle School, 302 Diamond St.

• Fairfield: Frank’s Pizza, 33 Soapy Pl.

Volunteers will be available to help anyone who would like in-person assistance with pre-registration for the COVID vaccine. Masks and social distancing are required.

