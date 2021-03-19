Senator Tim Kaine re-introduces the JOBS Act

(WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) held a Zoom press conference Friday to re-introduce his bipartisan JOBS Act. The legislation is centered around supporting students by making shorter-term education and job training programs eligible for federal Pell Grants.

Kaine and Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-7) talked about how this legislation comes at a time when it is greatly needed, since the pandemic has left more than 10 million Americans unemployed.

“The idea behind the JOBS Act is to allow the Pell Grant to be used for short-term career and technical education training so long as the program that the students wants to attend meets meets quality criteria that will help the student get a good job,” Senator Kaine said.

The lawmakers also discussed the American Rescue Plan, which they worked to pass for Virginians to include stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, and emergency rental assistance.

