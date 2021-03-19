Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

(WHSV) - Lightning is still something we are trying to study and learn about. It’s difficult to study because you don’t know exactly where it will strike, it’s only for an instant and lightning is extremely dangerous.

Summertime storms can be very soothing but lightning can be deadly.

A bolt of lightning can be as hot as 50,000 degrees!

Now there are a few types of lightning. Cloud to ground lightning is simply lightning that strikes from the cloud and reaches the ground.

The most common cloud to ground lightning strike is a negatively charged strike. These strikes happen about 90% of the time.

Then we have positive lightning strikes. These have much more power because they start from the top of the thunderstorm cloud. The thunder can also be much louder. Because these contain more energy, they are much more deadly. Positive lightning can strike out more than 20 miles from a storm.

Then we have intra cloud lightning which is lightning within the cloud. This is going to be the more common type of lightning you would see on a warm summer night from a distant thunderstorm.

Lightning can be destructive to homes, trees, and people.

Lightning can do thing like strip bark from a tree or splitting something like a tin roof.

“Lightning is incredibly powerful. A single bolt of lightning carries as much as 300 million volts and 30,000 amps. Think about a typical light bulb in a home which is above 120 volts and about 15 amps,” said Matthew Tobia, chief of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Lightning doesn’t have to strike your house to cause disruptions.

“Typically what you find is that lightning doesn’t have to strike the house directly. If it strikes the ground or a tree nearby, the lightning can actually travel into the home underground,” Tobia said.

