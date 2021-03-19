Stories of survival after several days of severe weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

After a severe threat across the deep south, the destructive storms moved to the East coast.

Violent storms across the South, including at least 30 reported tornadoes across 7 states. Thursday night, North Carolina was in the bullseye.

Time lapse of the tornado that moved thru Silas, AL yesterday afternoon. Speed is increased 6x... or about 17 minutes of video condensed to 2 1/2 minutes. #alwx #Tornado Higher res will be on my Photojournalist Brian Emfinger page. pic.twitter.com/v0RoL5zYT8 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 18, 2021

Outside of Tuscaloosa, Alabama- watch as the roof of a building is ripped off - then gets caught in power lines. The dangerous night-time tornado threat lasting well into the early morning hours.

By daybreak, major damage but thankfully no deaths or serious injuries reported.

2" size hail near Saulsville (Wyoming Co) that caused some damage. Pic sent to me from Larry Howard. #wvwx pic.twitter.com/S3J6MaHbV1 — ☀ 🏖 Nick Webb 🍻 😷 (@stormchas4) March 18, 2021

Tommy Cox from Chilton county, Alabama describes the scary moments when the tornado came through. “I was praying the whole time. Good Lord.”

“My sister that lived here came over there, pulled up to the basement, blowing the horn. She got out of the car and the tornado, it was pulling her away. So my oldest son, trent, went out the door, grabbed hold of her. It was pulling both of them away. So my youngest son stepped out and grabbed hold of them. It was like a human chain. "

🌪️PRELIMINARY storm survey findings in Chilton County south of Pools Crossroads: EF-2 tornado damage was found, with peak winds of 130mph. Surveys in that area remain ongoing. #alwx pic.twitter.com/cGsF6v39mH — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 18, 2021

On Thursday, the National Weather Service rating that twister an EF-2 with winds up to 130 miles per hour.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.