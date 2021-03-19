Sunny days are here again

(WHSV) - A cold start to the weekend but plenty of sunshine as temperatures continue to climb over the next few days.

SATURDAY: Kicking off the weekend quite cold with temperatures rising in the 30s. High pressure moves into the area this weekend, which will keep sunshine overhead. A chilly start but a nice afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Some of our typical warm spots in lower valleys in the mid 50s.

Cooling quickly into the 40s for the evening and another cold night ahead. Staying clear overnight, and we will be cold again with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

After a chilly morning a nice afternoon (whsv)

SUNDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine again today and temperatures starting to creep back up. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our typical warm spots in the Potomac Highlands, low valleys near 60. A very pleasant afternoon to enjoy the outdoors. Staying clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MONDAY: The warm-up continues for today. Morning temperatures will be chilly as we begin the work week in the 30s. Absolutely sunny again for today and milder. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the area, so a beautiful day! Feeling much more spring. Overnight, staying mostly clear and temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s, so a chilly night.

TUESDAY: A relatively cool morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with temperatures continuing to climb. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s, so another great day if you plan to be outside. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase, which will keep our temperatures somewhat elevated. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds around in the morning and cool. We’ll start the day in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Passing clouds overnight with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A cool night.

Feeling much more like spring (whsv)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to begin the day with temperatures approaching 50 early. A nice morning. Temperatures on the rise today as we will approach the 70-degree mark this afternoon. A beautiful day if you plan to enjoy some time outdoors!

Next chance of rain: We have another storm system that will be coming in for the end of the week with rain and some thunderstorms. At the earliest, this would arrive Thursday night. At the latest, during the day Friday. We’ll continue to update timing.

