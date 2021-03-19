Advertisement

Three Attorney Generals to discuss rise of anti-Asian hate and violence

Three Attorneys General, including Virginia’s, will take part in an online discussion Friday...
Three Attorneys General, including Virginia’s, will take part in an online discussion Friday about the rise in anti-Asian hate and violence.(VA Attorney General's Office)
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Attorney Generals, including Virginia’s, will take part in an online discussion Friday about the rise in anti-Asian hate and violence.

This comes following several deadly shootings in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday where eight people were killed, several of them were Asian women. However, authorities have not said whether these shootings were racially motivated.

At 1 p.m. Attorney General Mark Herring will lead a virtual discussion with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

“The three attorneys general will discuss the nationwide rise in hate and white supremacist violence, the importance of standing up to hate, and the role of attorneys general in pushing back against hate and intolerance and keeping their citizens safe,” a news release said.

On Wednesday, Mahmoud Chowdhury, Chair of the Asian American Society of Central Virginia, said he and the rest of his non-profit were left in shock following the Atlanta shootings, adding attacks against Asian-Americans are on the rise.

Gov. Northam, Asian-American groups release statements on violence after Georgia shootings ]

“Not only women but men are also getting harassed verbally in the Richmond area,” Chowdhury said, “These are just atrocious. Just no acceptable by any standard.”

AASOCV says that phrases like “Wuhan virus” becoming more commonplace only encourages violence.

“I was concerned when I started reading about these cases in the West Coast and the East Coast,” AASOCV Vice-Chair Julie Laghi said.

Virginia State Police (VSP) track the number of bias-motivated hate crimes.

Preliminary data from VSP shows in 2020 there were five reported incidents involving hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

Agency NameIncident DateOffense TypeBias-Motivation
University of Richmond Police Dept.01/25/2020Simple AssaultAnti-Asian
Fairfax County Police Dept.02/01/2020IntimidationAnti-Asian
Chesapeake Police Dept.04/01/2020Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of PropertyAnti-Asian
Fairfax County Police Dept.04/29/2020Simple AssaultAnti-Asian
Leesburg Police Dept.08/01/2020IntimidationAnti-Asian

Data from 2015-2019 shows the following number of bias-motivated hate crimes against Asian-Americans:

  • 2019 – Seven
  • 2018 – Three
  • 2017 – Three
  • 2016 – Three
  • 2015 – Two

According to NoHateVA.com, a central resource re-launched by Herring earlier this week, it states hate crimes often fall into two categories:

  • Crimes against persons—This could include assault, battery, or actual threats of violence or harm.
  • Crimes against property—This includes vandalism, arson, or burning or displaying objects with an intent to intimidate

According to the website, “offensive speech, while inappropriate and unacceptable, does not constitute a hate crime, although actual threats of violence or harm are illegal and should be reported.”

To report a hate crime, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or local Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to NoHateVa.com, you are also encouraged to report the crimes to your local FBI office.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Paige Spencer, 24, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Susan Paige Spencer
Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg and Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville.
HPD: Two charged with firearm violations
According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
According to an email sent from the middle school, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office does...
Elkton Middle School on modified lockdown after student receives ‘cryptic message’ over social media
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,563 on Saturday
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 Week 4 - Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 Week 4 - Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 1)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Week 4 (Part 1)
Children hid in a bathtub because they thought a tornado was hitting.
Large hail falls in West Virginia; tornadoes strike North Carolina