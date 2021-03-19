Three Attorney Generals to discuss rise of anti-Asian hate and violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Attorney Generals, including Virginia’s, will take part in an online discussion Friday about the rise in anti-Asian hate and violence.

This comes following several deadly shootings in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday where eight people were killed, several of them were Asian women. However, authorities have not said whether these shootings were racially motivated.

At 1 p.m. Attorney General Mark Herring will lead a virtual discussion with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

“The three attorneys general will discuss the nationwide rise in hate and white supremacist violence, the importance of standing up to hate, and the role of attorneys general in pushing back against hate and intolerance and keeping their citizens safe,” a news release said.

On Wednesday, Mahmoud Chowdhury, Chair of the Asian American Society of Central Virginia, said he and the rest of his non-profit were left in shock following the Atlanta shootings, adding attacks against Asian-Americans are on the rise.

[ Gov. Northam, Asian-American groups release statements on violence after Georgia shootings ]

“Not only women but men are also getting harassed verbally in the Richmond area,” Chowdhury said, “These are just atrocious. Just no acceptable by any standard.”

AASOCV says that phrases like “Wuhan virus” becoming more commonplace only encourages violence.

“I was concerned when I started reading about these cases in the West Coast and the East Coast,” AASOCV Vice-Chair Julie Laghi said.

Virginia State Police (VSP) track the number of bias-motivated hate crimes.

Preliminary data from VSP shows in 2020 there were five reported incidents involving hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

Agency Name Incident Date Offense Type Bias-Motivation University of Richmond Police Dept. 01/25/2020 Simple Assault Anti-Asian Fairfax County Police Dept. 02/01/2020 Intimidation Anti-Asian Chesapeake Police Dept. 04/01/2020 Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property Anti-Asian Fairfax County Police Dept. 04/29/2020 Simple Assault Anti-Asian Leesburg Police Dept. 08/01/2020 Intimidation Anti-Asian

Data from 2015-2019 shows the following number of bias-motivated hate crimes against Asian-Americans:

2019 – Seven

2018 – Three

2017 – Three

2016 – Three

2015 – Two

According to NoHateVA.com, a central resource re-launched by Herring earlier this week, it states hate crimes often fall into two categories:

Crimes against persons —This could include assault, battery, or actual threats of violence or harm.

Crimes against property—This includes vandalism, arson, or burning or displaying objects with an intent to intimidate

According to the website, “offensive speech, while inappropriate and unacceptable, does not constitute a hate crime, although actual threats of violence or harm are illegal and should be reported.”

To report a hate crime, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or local Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to NoHateVa.com, you are also encouraged to report the crimes to your local FBI office.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.