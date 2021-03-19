Town of Elkton resumes brick sales for 9/11 memorial

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton is selling bricks once again for the Elkton 9/11 memorial in Stonewall Memorial Park, which honors those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The community first sold engraved bricks a decade ago when a small group of community members came together to build the memorial.

A steel beam from the World Trade Center is at the center of the memorial surrounded by personalized bricks recognizing and honoring first responders in the community.

Town Mayor Josh Gooden said they are selling more bricks for families new to the community, and for those who weren’t recognized the first time.

“It’s always good for us as a community to go down and you can see the names that are there, and you know them because they are your friends, your neighbors, your family, and just thank them for everything they do for our community,” Gooden said.

Each brick is $50 and the cost will fund the upkeep of memorials in the park.

If you wish to purchase a brick you can contact the Elkton Area Community Center.

