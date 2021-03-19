Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., attends a news conference at...
Biden picks former senator who flew in space to lead NASA
A Hawaii mother said her daughter with autism couldn't board a flight without a mask even with...
Southwest turns away family after their child with autism could not wear a mask
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,632 on Friday