VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is informing residents of overnight lane closures that are scheduled for three different weekends in March and April along I-81 in Augusta County near Staunton.
According to a press release from VDOT’s Staunton District, the traffic restrictions are related to the maintenance of overhead powerlines.
Per the press release, the closures are as follows:
- From 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, through 10 a.m. Sunday, March 21, the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from about mile marker 226 to 224.
- Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, a brief slow-roll closure is scheduled for northbound and southbound I-81 near mile marker 225. A slow roll typically lasts up to 15 minutes and is intended to create a gap in traffic that allows crews to perform the needed utility work. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.
- From 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, through 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11, the left lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from about mile marker 226 to 224.
For more updates, visit 511Virginia.org or follow VDOT’s Staunton District on Twitter.
