Virginia adopts new legislation to protect migratory birds

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adrianna Hargrove, WWBT
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that the Board of Wildlife Resources adopted a new legislation that will protect migratory birds.

The rule protects migratory birds from accidental killing, harm and habitat disturbance due to industrial, commercial and construction projects.

“Last year, we vowed to take action in Virginia that would safeguard migratory bird species and their habitats after longstanding federal protections were eliminated,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “Today, we are delivering on that promise. These birds enhance our biodiversity and provide enormous benefits to our communities, and our Administration remains committed to ensuring their long-term viability through conservation measures like this one.”

Permits will provide protections via the implementation of best management practices and mitigation of harm to the birds, to be developed in future actions specific to various sectors as they are brought into the program.

Virginia successfully modified an artificial island adjacent to the HRBT to accommodate the birds when they returned for the spring 2020 nesting season.

