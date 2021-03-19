Virginia’s individual income tax filing, payment deadline extended to May 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s individual income tax filing and payment deadline will now be May 17 after Gov. Ralph Northam directed the Department of Taxation to extend it from May 1.

The extension aligns with the United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announcing that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended to May 17.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” said Northam. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

The extension only affects individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments.

There are a number of ways to pay taxes, but officials recommend doing it electronically. You can find more information on payment options, here.

