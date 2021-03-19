Advertisement

West Virginia to get $2.4M in federal HIV prevention funding

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive nearly $2.4 million from the federal government to fund HIV prevention and treatment.

The state is wrestling with one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

The surge is clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington. It is being attributed at least in part to the 2018 cancellation of a needle exchange program that offered clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

The state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the new funding on Thursday.

