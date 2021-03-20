Advertisement

Community members hold blood drive in honor of longtime nurse in Augusta County

Sandy Trujillo was a nurse for 40 years, and worked to make a difference in cancer fundraising. She passed away in 2020 from breast cancer.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many donated blood at the Augusta Expo on Saturday in honor of longtime Augusta County nurse Sandy Trujillo.

Trujillo was a registered nurse for 40 years. She started at the Waynesboro Hospital before moving to Augusta Health when the hospitals merged.

Trujillo beat breast cancer once before, but unfortunately the cancer came back and metastasized.

She died in January 2020.

Trujillo’s daughter, Courtney Robertson Quillen, said her family and friends wanted to do something special to honor her life and Trujillo’s co-workers came up with the idea for a blood drive.

“Many people have been interested in what they can do to honor her legacy and the life that she led,” Courtney said.

For two years in a row every slot at the blood drive in her honor has been filled, and two of the slots on Saturday were taken by Courtney and her dad Lee Quillen.

“We’re all very close knit and so she would expect nothing less. It has been such a success that some of our immediate family members couldn’t reserve a spot to donate,” Courtney said.

“It’s an honor. It’s just one more way to remember her,” Lee said.

Trujillo was also heavily involved in Relay For Life and raising money for cancer research.

Courtney said her mom was positive personality who continues to inspire many in the community.

“Still to this day I meet people that they’ll come up, even with a mask on, that they’ll recognize that I’m her daughter and they’ll share a story about how she touched their lives. It’s really amazing,” Courtney said.

Since the blood drive has been such a success the last few years, the hope to is to hold even more donation days next year.

