JMU Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy hosts statewide online renewable energy challenges

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students across the state in 4th through 12th grade are getting the chance to learn about renewable energy in a creative and challenging way.

The James Madison University Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy, or “CASE” is hosting online challenges where students will be making either a wind turbine or something that can be powered using solar panels.

“The wind challenge is for students to build a fully functioning model wind turbine that can produce the most energy in our competition wind tunnels,” Remy Pangle, managing director and education manager for CASE, said.

Typically students only get a generator and have to figure the rest out, but because of the pandemic, students get the entire kit.

“The Solar Structure Challenge... the challenge is to power something using solar power,” Pangle said. “We saw some really creative things, like solar-powered irrigation systems, solar-powered record players, we had a solar-powered carnival.”

As Virginia continues to set goals for renewable energy, it’s important to have the younger generation involved to help meet those goals.

“With all that, with the growing offshore wind and more solar, we’re going to need folks that are super engaged in renewable energy. If not going into these jobs, at least supporting projects at their county level,” Pangle said.

At least 175 kits have been made to send out to individual students with about 70 of those going to students who participating here in the Valley.

Here’s the breakdown:

Henrico (53)

NoVA/TFB (52)

Rockingham (50)

Waynesboro (20)

Charles City (4)

Isle of Wight (12)

Fauquier (2)

Students will have from Earth Day on April 22 until May 22 to submit their work.

“They submit videos that explain what they’re doing, and they have to provide data about their specific turbine parts and solar panel configurations,” Pangle said. “And then we’re going to have our great industry folks participating as judges. We’re also setting up a Q&A expert online portion.”

Pangle said she’s thankful for the Valley Scholars volunteers for helping put the kits together and Dominion Energy for their support of the program.

