JMU softball, volleyball with wins Saturday
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball and volleyball teams both were victorious in their home games Saturday afternoon.
The JMU softball team swept a doubleheader from East Carolina, winning 9-1 in game one and 6-3 in game two.
James Madison will look for the complete series sweep against East Carolina, with first pitch of the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Dukes’ volleyball team defeated the College of Charleston 3-2 at Godwin Hall.
JMU plays the Cougars again tomorrow in Harrisonburg at 1 p.m.
