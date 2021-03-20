Advertisement

JMU softball, volleyball with wins Saturday

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball and volleyball teams both were victorious in their home games Saturday afternoon.

The JMU softball team swept a doubleheader from East Carolina, winning 9-1 in game one and 6-3 in game two.

James Madison will look for the complete series sweep against East Carolina, with first pitch of the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Dukes’ volleyball team defeated the College of Charleston 3-2 at Godwin Hall.

JMU plays the Cougars again tomorrow in Harrisonburg at 1 p.m.

