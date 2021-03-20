Large hail falls in West Virginia; tornadoes strike North Carolina

Large chunks of hail left a mark Thursday evening in Mingo County, West Virginia.

People in the Myrtle area say a hailstorm like they’d never seen hit around 4:45 p.m.

“It was loud,” James Ooten said. “It covered everything.”

Incredible video of hail from Alyssa Webb! This was taken on Jessie Mountain between Pineville and Oceana in Wyoming County. pic.twitter.com/eTo77jZEDS — Riley Phillips (@rileyphillipstv) March 18, 2021

Ooten kept golf ball-sized hail in a bucket in his freezer so he could show how large it was.

“We thought it was going to knock the windows out, it was coming down so hard,” he said.

Ooten’s daughters hid in a bathtub because they thought a tornado was hitting.

Hail left dents all over cars in the area.

Leann Vance had just gotten a new car a few weeks ago and hadn’t even made her first payment on it yet. She went outside after the storm and saw her new car had dents all over it.

“I was so disappointed,” she said.

Ooten says hail also cracked his neighbor’s windshield.

Meanwhile in North Carolina, two tornadoes touched down near Greensboro Thursday. One was an EF-0 and one was an EF-1.

In High Point, the National Weather Service said its preliminary investigation shows wind speeds got up to 85 mph and the EF-0 tornado was on the ground for 1 mile for about 5 minutes. The National Weather Service also said the EF-1 tornado had wind speed up to 100 mph.

CRAZY VIDEO: This clearly shows a tornado in Burlington Thursday.



Thanks to Maryann Tucker for sharing with me. @NWSRaleigh #ncwx #tornado #burlington pic.twitter.com/M8OlAZTVHB — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 19, 2021

“It just came suddenly. The wind picked up very, very fast,” one resident said.

“We looked outside and there was a really slow swirl, kind of over us. That’s when we quickly got the kids, we have two kids, got them into the bathroom,” another resident said.

Large trees fell and a car was smashed in the process.

Fire officials said no one was hurt, but the Burlington Fire Department estimates 1 million dollars in damage occurred.

