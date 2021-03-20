Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: WVU advances to second round

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia defeated Morehead State, 84-67, Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins earned his 900th career victory with the win over the Eagles.

WVU was led in scoring by Miles McBride who poured in 30 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists. Jalen Bridges added 15 points and five rebounds in the victory. West Virginia, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, advances to play No. 11 seed Syracuse in the second round on Sunday. The Orange defeated sixth-seeded San Diego State, 78-62, Friday night.

