Advertisement

Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, according the Transportation Security Administration.

That represents the biggest day for air travel in more than a year, with the previous record achieved the day before.

This new high also represents a ninth straight day of more than a million daily passengers. This week is typically a popular time for travel since some schools are on spring break.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel.

The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg and Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville.
HPD: Two charged with firearm violations
Children hid in a bathtub because they thought a tornado was hitting.
Large hail falls in West Virginia; tornadoes strike North Carolina
Gateway Senior Apartments
Affordable senior housing to come to Fishersville
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,563 on Saturday
High school football scores from Week 4 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 4

Latest News

The Indiana Farmers Coliseum scoreboard goes dark after a first round NCAA college basketball...
Coronavirus doesn’t care that it’s the NCAA Tournament
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book
Temperatures will start in the mid 20s but rise into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.
Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/20/2021
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Hundreds of people gather in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand...
Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings