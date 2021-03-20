Advertisement

To-go cocktails continue in the pandemic for Virginia restaurants

Many businesses started doing this last year when the pandemic shut down indoor dining.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill allowing distilleries, restaurants, and bars to continue selling cocktails to go through July of 2022.

Many local restaurants say they are grateful to have this option.

Bar Manager at Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Downtown Harrisonburg, Will Freeman, said while they do not see a ton of to-go drink orders, it definitely helps in this tough time.

“Being able to sell cocktails to go definitely helps us out, and I’m sure it helps other places out as well. Just having that option. Every sale counts and helps,” Freeman said.

Another Harrisonburg restaurant, Magnolia’s, has noticed their to-go cocktail orders have been down since some indoor dining restrictions were lifted.

But Manager Chris Kay said it is still a great option for those who may be weary of dining inside, and it helps an industry badly hurt by the pandemic.

